 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Brownsville - $519,900

4 Bedroom Home in Brownsville - $519,900

A custom home!!! Builder has chosen an amazing 2145 home that will be built in on Northpoint. 4 bdrs 3.5 baths with amazing views. Bring all your dreams for that custom home you have always wanted in an amazing location!!!! This is a custom home to be built by Cordle Construction. Photo is similar to the home to be built. Buyer and seller will negotiate amenities and features included in the home.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News