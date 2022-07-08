4 Bedroom Home in Brownsville - $530,000

Gorgeous home in charming Brownsville w/ beautiful mountain views! This spacious home has an extra 1 bed/1 bath apartment built on w/ its own private entry making this home suitable for dual living or investment! Home itself is high end w/ some great features: open floor plan, dbl shower head in the primary bath, gas FP in the LR, luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout, central AC, & more! Outside features a lrg landscaped yard, great size patio in back w/ potential to build a deck out over hillside, & shed