4 Bedroom Home in Brownsville - $575,000

Beautifully constructed custom built home. Appreciate the splendor of Oregon sunsets setting upon the coastal range. Open concept with a central great room rising up to the open second floor hall. Beautiful kitchen with granite countertops, gas range, and SS appliances. First floor features office, living room, kitchen, bedroom and a full bath. Second floor features 2 additional bedrooms, bathroom, laundry room and master suite which enjoys its own private balcony. Don't wait, come maker this your home!

