4 Bedroom Home in Brownsville - $580,000

This custom home is full of space, light, and top-of-the-line amenities. Located in a desirable & quiet neighborhood in Brownsville, you'll enjoy 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, vaulted ceilings, a 3-car garage, & a shop in the basement. The upstairs bonus room could easily be a 5th bedroom. Wake up in your master suite to million dollar views of the valley, soak in your tub, & dress in your walk-in closet. Entertain on the large covered deck or gather with your loved ones around the gas fireplace.