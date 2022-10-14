High quality, new construction home on a beautiful country road with breathtaking landscaping and a mountain for exploring. This new home has it all! This 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2,046 sf with an open floor plan includes: a gas fireplace in the living room, a large dining room area & a dream kitchen including: granite countertops, a gas stove, and tons of storage. A beautiful covered patio looking out to an enchanted forest view. Don't want to miss out on this rare opportunity!
4 Bedroom Home in Brownsville - $875,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Crescent Valley High School asked that he be formally banned from the campus. The superintendent then extended that to all school district properties.
Oregon State wide receiver Tre’Shaun Harrison caught a 56-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Ben Gulbranson with just 13 seconds left on the clock as the Beavers rallied for an improbable 28-27 victory Saturday night at Stanford.
It's full speed ahead for expanding the small berg's urban growth boundary.
Participating organizations must register with the county and provide a site plan as well as toilet, handwashing and trash disposal facilities.
Oregon State earned its first Pac-12 Conference victory of the season in dramatic fashion Saturday night at Stanford. Tre’Shaun Harrison’s 56-yard touchdown catch gave the Beavers a 28-27 win over the Cardinal.
Smoke from wildfires could hang in the air in Corvallis, Albany, Lebanon and surrounding areas for much of this week.
No one immediately rendered aid to the injured man, who walked 250 feet before finding someone who called for help.
Corvallis officials are begrudgingly complying with new climate-driven state rules that make it so developers won't need to provide parking in most cases.
Property owners argue the county doesn’t have funding or development plans for the site and its eminent domain case is an overreach.
Deputies arrested Darren Michael Bland, Crescent Valley High assistant principal last month.