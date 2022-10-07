 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Brownsville - $899,500

4 Bedroom Home in Brownsville - $899,500

High quality, new construction home on a beautiful country road with breathtaking landscaping and a mountain for exploring. This new home has it all! This 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2,046 sf with an open floor plan includes: a gas fireplace in the living room, a large dining room area & a dream kitchen including: granite countertops, a gas stove, and tons of storage. A beautiful covered patio looking out to an enchanted forest view. Don't want to miss out on this rare opportunity!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Corvallis bus provider under fire at council

Corvallis bus provider under fire at council

Corvallis leaders put the city's transit provider on notice: For breaking its contract with the city, it may be held financially accountable after some services were curtailed in September.

OSU football: Three thoughts on the Beavers' loss at Utah

OSU football: Three thoughts on the Beavers' loss at Utah

The Oregon State football team fell to 0-2 in Pac-12 Conference play with a 42-16 loss at No. 12 Utah on Saturday. The Beavers drew a tough opening slate in conference play and over the past two weeks have shown the ability to compete at the highest level.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News