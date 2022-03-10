4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $1,015,000

The one you've been waiting for! Located on the 1st fairway of the Corvallis Club golf course, this impeccably maintained and massively updated home awaits. Primary and additional room/home office space on the main, and 2 additional bedrooms with HUGE bonus over the garage makes for the perfect layout. 3 car garage with third bay perfect for toys/golf cart. Enjoy family time in the great room with unimpeded view of the firs and rolling greens. Don't miss this!