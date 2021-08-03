Exquisite custom colonial home available just minutes from everything Corvallis. This idyllic estate property sits on over 5 acres of landscaped and wooded property in the coveted HIGHLAND DELL Estates. Welcoming, sun filled entry leads to formal and casual living spaces, perfect for both work and relaxation. Gather in the gourmet kitchen or entertain in the sun room, basking in the natural light of this south facing side of the home. With Chip Ross park at your doorstep, 100's of miles of trails await!
4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $1,500,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
SWEET HOME — The Willamette Valley county that has the highest risk of COVID-19 transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and…
- Updated
Roundabouts are coming to South Corvallis. It’s not clear how many or when, but they are coming.
- Updated
It was a disheartening week of steps backward in terms of COVID-19 caseloads. While deaths have decreased, caseloads have soared and hospitali…
- Updated
The man found guilty of killing two teens in a head-on crash east of Brownsville in May 2020 will serve 12.5 years in prison and never be allo…
- Updated
TOKYO — Jade Carey traveled the world for a spot in the Olympics. Germany. Qatar. Azerbaijan. Australia.
Oregon State defensive back Jaydon Grant has been named to the preseason watch list for the Wuerffel Trophy.
- Updated
Effective Aug. 3, all Benton County employees and members of the public are required to wear face coverings in any indoor county facility.
- Updated
The Oregon Jamboree, one of the biggest country music festivals in the state, kicks off this weekend in Sweet Home. The annual three-day affai…
- Updated
The executive director of operations for Greater Albany Public Schools has resigned effective Sept. 22, citing a lack of trust in the district…
SWEET HOME — The Oregon Jamboree, wrapping up in Sweet Home today, brings a lot of business to the Linn County community. It also brings all t…