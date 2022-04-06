Beautiful, Custom Colonial home available just minutes from town. This idyllic estate property sits on 5 acres of landscaped and wooded property in the coveted HIGHLAND DELL Estates. Welcoming, sun-filled entry leads to formal and casual living spaces, perfect for both work and relaxation. Gather in the gourmet kitchen or entertain in the sun room or patio, basking in the natural light of this south facing side of the home. Primary suite w/spa like bathroom on main floor. PNW living at it's best
4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $1,500,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
SEATTLE — Oregon State’s hopes of advancing to the finals of the Seattle Regional came down to the team’s final routine of the night Thursday …
Here's where the 60-unit low-income housing project would be located.
Jade Carey's vault routine on Thursday, March 31 at the Seattle NCAA gymnastics regional meet.
The man had a single tattoo on his left shoulder of a cross.
Mother Nature could get angry, delivering howling winds, downpours and perhaps even thunderstorms in the mid-Willamette Valley and central Coa…
A Corvallis man was accused of first-degree robbery and other crimes after allegedly pulling out a shank on two Fred Meyer employees who confronted him about shoplifting on Saturday, April 2, according to authorities.
A Corvallis woman was charged with second-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon after she reportedly struck a female repeatedly with a metal pole on Saturday, according to court documents.
A major property investor and developer has applied to build a Starbucks in one of Corvallis’ larger shopping centers at a traffic-heavy inter…
Scary buildings are something most people usually only enter around Halloween — unless you’re in Corvallis. The Benton County Courthouse is do…
Learn how the BA.2 subvariant is moving in the state.