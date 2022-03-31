4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $1,500,000

Beautiful, Custom Colonial home available just minutes from town. This idyllic estate property sits on over 5 acres of landscaped and wooded property in the coveted HIGHLAND DELL Estates. Welcoming, sun-filled entry leads to formal and casual living spaces, perfect for both work and relaxation. Gather in the gourmet kitchen or entertain in the sun room or patio, basking in the natural light of this south facing side of the home. Primary suite w/spa like bathroom on main floor. PNW living at it's finest.