Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Attention investors this is a great opportunity for a fix and flip or possible re development. 3200 sq foot home on almost 1/2 acre. Zoning may allow for 3 units to be built but buyer to do due diligence. Great South town neighborhood across from Lincoln elementary and still close to campus and shopping.
4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $299,000
