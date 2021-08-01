 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $410,000

4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $410,000

4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $410,000

This comfortable house boasts 4BR, 2 full BA, plus large living & dining areas. Great starter home to update to your taste or live in as is. Long history of easily being rented - either way, a great investment. New TPO roof this July, exterior painting this spring. Floors sanded and refinished, interior painting within the last five years. Generous sized rooms. Easy care yard with established roses. Two patios for outdoor entertaining - the entryway is a serene outdoor room for coffee time or visiting.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News