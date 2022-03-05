 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $425,000

4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $425,000

Great opportunity with this large 4 bedroom near downtown Corvallis! This house has incredible character/features and is ready for your creative touches. Original custom wood finishes throughout including wood floors, built in shelves, benches, beams, trim and more. Zoning is central business which provides a ton of flexible options for use as a business, etc. Great central location provides easy access to shopping, schools, HWY 34, HWY 20, I-5 & more. Close to OSU. Bring your ideas and make this gem yours!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News