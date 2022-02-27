 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $425,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Spacious and light filled 0 lot line home in great location close to everything. Upstairs the open floor plan lends itself to cooking evenings, watching a game, or BBQ on the roomy deck. Master on main. Need separate living space, dual living or great guest quarters? Downstairs has all the space you need, family room with fireplace, bar corner, bedrooms, full bathroom, laundry and storage. Easy to care for backyard/patio space with direct access to greenspace walkway.

