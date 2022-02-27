Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Spacious and light filled 0 lot line home in great location close to everything. Upstairs the open floor plan lends itself to cooking evenings, watching a game, or BBQ on the roomy deck. Master on main. Need separate living space, dual living or great guest quarters? Downstairs has all the space you need, family room with fireplace, bar corner, bedrooms, full bathroom, laundry and storage. Easy to care for backyard/patio space with direct access to greenspace walkway.
4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $425,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Oregon State University gymnast and Olympic gold medalist Jade Carey scored a perfect 10 on her floor routine on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022 at Gill…
Officials mull extending the mandate locally. Or not.
He is also running for governor.
A little over an hour before the Oregon State women’s basketball team is set to take on USC on Jan. 28, Andrea Aquino joins her teammates on t…
Jade Carey put a bow on her final home performance of the season on Friday night at Gill Coliseum.
With negotiations apparently at a standstill, the Benton County Board of Commissioners will consider using eminent domain to acquire the site …
Find out what is motivating the campaign.
Marc Thielman resigns as superintendent of Alsea schools during a meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022.
A California man died in a single-vehicle crash on Fern Road, south of Philomath on Wednesday, Feb. 23.
It's a concept that has been part of urban downtowns for a long time. Now it's here.