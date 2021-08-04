4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $449,000

ONE OWNER - IMMACULATE. Lightly-lived in, 4 bd x2 ba. Great room design with spacious gourmet kitchen with quartz counters/island, quality appliances, gas range, craftsman style cabinets. Sleek laminate flooring & corner gas FP. Vaulted Master w/ ceiling fan, dual vanities, step-in shower. Large front porch (143 SF). Better than new: fenced yard, central A/C, landscaped, covered patio (132 SF). Quiet cul-de-sac living 5 mi. north of hospital. Very close proximity to neighborhood park.