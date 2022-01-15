Bring your vision and your offers to this vintage home located a 10 minute walk from campus. Would be great as a single family home or can continue to be used as a rental for college students. The bay window offers a relaxing space to curl up with a book. Home is listed as 4 bdrm but there are an additional 2 non-conforming bedrooms in the basement that were used as rec rooms in the past. Basement has a separate entrance. Two refrigerators and washer/dryer included. Previous rent was $2800.
4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $459,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The fire may have been inevitable. Here's what the fire marshal and the tenants have to say. They join a choir of prior complaints about the landlords.
A developer plans for a five-story building with “extended stay” hotel rooms and apartments on the south side of Northwest Cornell Avenue near…
Corvallis school board Chair Sami Al-Abdrabbuh announced on Wednesday, Jan. 12 his candidacy for Oregon’s 4th Congressional District, which in…
Hemp compounds can help prevent the virus that causes COVID-19 from entering human cells, according to a study led by Oregon State University …
“I wonder if we just need to tap the brakes and get a handle on this area of town,” said one planning commissioner.
The changes affect sites in Albany, Corvallis and Lebanon.
On the table is an “intermediate” increase to parking rates and fines.
The National Tsunami Warning Center issued a tsunami advisory for the Oregon Coast the morning of Saturday, Jan. 15 due to a large undersea vo…
The Oregon Health Authority reported 8,040 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases and 35 new deaths in Tuesday’s report.
COVID-19 is to blame. Here's how many students and staff members are impacted by the disease.