4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $471,500

Make this attractive mid-century home your own. Vaulted wood ceiling with beams in the living room. Spacious bright kitchen with attached family room/den. Fireplaces in both common areas. Master suite situated away from an additional 3 well appointed bedrooms. Interior laundry room and an attached garage. Fenced terraced back yard with deck and mature trees. Well set back from the road in an established popular neighborhood close to parks and trails.