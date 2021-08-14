 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $475,000

1909 historic home has both vintage charm & remodeled elegance. This 4BR, 2 bath home has an updated kitchen with wood cabinetry including a buffet cabinet & SS appliances. Hardwood floors throughout, & two large full bathrooms. Historic touches - built in bench by the stairs, bay windows, & window seat & built ins. Imagine enjoying summer evenings on the spacious covered porch. UG Sprinklers, detached garage, Gas forced air, A/C.

