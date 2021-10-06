Charming 4 bedroom, 2 bath home. Excellent location near downtown, campus, shopping & restaurants. A block from 9th street and Harrison. Main living has excellent light. This spacious home has a traditional fireplace, hardwood floors and lots of appeal! Enjoy a cup of coffee or study from your window seat. Washer and dryer hook-ups located in the basement. This great home has tons of character and is waiting for your to put your spin on it. This home will go fast, as it's close to campus.
4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $489,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith talked about the resiliency his team had to have to win the kind of game it did Saturday night.
- Updated
Patricia Parr became homeless in 2017. She was working as an in-home caretaker in Clatsop County when a fire broke out, destroying the residen…
- Updated
A Hillsboro man has been booked in the Benton County Jail following a stabbing that took place in Corvallis on Monday.
- Updated
Oregon State took over first place in the Pac-12 North on Saturday night with a 27-24 victory against Washington at Reser Stadium.
- Updated
Pacific Power, economic development officials and local electric bicycle dealers have joined forces to put electric bikes into the hands of lo…
- Updated
Hundreds of people gathered at Central Park in downtown Corvallis Saturday morning to participate in a nation-wide women’s march in support of…
- Updated
Linn County, with nine deaths since the weekend, has tallied a COVID-19-related death nearly every day of the week in daily reports from the O…
- Updated
Linn County will have its first contested race for sheriff in more than 15 years, with Deputy Jon Raymond competing with Undersheriff Michelle…
- Updated
An Albany man has been arraigned on three felony charges stemming from a robbery.
- Updated
Takena Elementary in Albany temporarily closed Thursday due to an increasing number of positive COVID-19 cases.