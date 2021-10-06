 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $489,000

4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $489,000

4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $489,000

Charming 4 bedroom, 2 bath home. Excellent location near downtown, campus, shopping & restaurants. A block from 9th street and Harrison. Main living has excellent light. This spacious home has a traditional fireplace, hardwood floors and lots of appeal! Enjoy a cup of coffee or study from your window seat. Washer and dryer hook-ups located in the basement. This great home has tons of character and is waiting for your to put your spin on it. This home will go fast, as it's close to campus.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News