This 1906 home not only has historic charm through out but is close to campus - few blocks away! Perfect for owner occupied &/or an investment property; this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home is ready for you. Refinished hardwood floors, freshly painted & remodeled full bath, gives this home a refreshed up to date feel. Take a look at the adorable converted carriage house on the property. Carriage house is two stories, 420 finished sq ft ( included in overall sq footage & bd /ba count). So many possibilities!
4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $495,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The crash didn't happen at the Albany Municipal Airport. When news of the family's claim against the city first broke, it wasn't clear how they thought the city was negligent. Here's what their lawyer says.
A male was killed and a female suffered life-threatening injuries in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 20 near the Kings Valley Highway early …
The Benton County Planning Commission on Tuesday, Dec. 7 unanimously rejected a proposal by Republic Services to expand its Coffin Butte landfill.
Here's what residents of Corvallis need to know
Coronavirus infection levels are rising in Oregon, with Linn County posting some of the highest numbers.
Chain stores, Amazon, the decline of CDs and even a pandemic. This store has survived them all. Here's how.
Oregon State faces a proven Utah State football team when the sides meet in the Jimmy Kimmel L.A. Bowl on Dec. 18 in Inglewood, California.
Oregon State will face Utah State in the inaugural Los Angeles Bowl at SoFi Stadium.
Coaches normally make things as simple as possible for freshmen to ease the transition to a higher level of play.
The charges indicated the victim was a minor.