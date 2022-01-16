4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $498,000

Sprawling single level home on almost a half acre in NW Corvallis. This home features a newly remodeled kitchen and updated living and dining/family rooms. The gorgeous kitchen has white cabinetry, granite countertops and a tile backsplash. Living and dining/family have a pass through fireplace to add to the ambiance. Sf does not include the unfinished full basement. Yard is huge with fruit trees and raised organic garden beds. Fenced all around. Room for chickens! Huge detached garage.