Great Investment Opportunity!!! Great Location. Close to Oregon State University, shopping, restaurants and parks. Strong rental history. Currently leased until 6/30/2022. 4 Bedroom 2 Bath. In- unit laundry. Detached garage with parking. Listing Broker is related to Sellers.
4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $499,000
