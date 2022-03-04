4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $499,900

Here is your chance to live in Calloway Creek! The townsend floor plan 1848 sq feet with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Craftsman style cabinets with quartz countertops large island, SS appliances and bronze finishes. Laminate flooring and gas fireplace in the living room. Backyard is completely fenced with UG sprinklers, drip system, retaining wall and beautiful landscaping with covered patio and lighting. Home has AC, completely move in ready! HOA is $310 a year