4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $499,900

Meticulously maintained home features vinyl plank flooring, quartz & tile counters plus A/C. Gathering room style design is open & welcoming. Owners Suite is an oasis of privacy featuring dual sinks, a step-in shower, soaking tub & a large walk in closet. The raised ceilings and generous windows give this space an open & airy feeling. Spill out to the oversized patio & enjoy the fully fenced backyard with raised garden beds and mature trees behind the home. Community pool & rec center perfect for Summer.