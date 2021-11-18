4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $505,000

This 1906 home not only has historic charm through out but is close to campus - few blocks away! Perfect for owner occupied &/or an investment property; this 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home is ready for you. Refinished hardwood floors, freshly painted & remodeled full bath, gives this home a refreshed up to date feel. Home is classified as a duplex with the carriage house on the property. Carriage house is two stories, 420 sq ft (not included in overall sq footage) and 1 bd / 1 ba(Incl in overall bd/ba count)