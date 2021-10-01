 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $511,500

WELCOME HOME! Enjoy the best of Calloway Creek in this popular Arlington Plan with so many extras included. Spacious Great Room w/Gas Fireplace opens to Dining Area & Gorgeous Kitchen, Solid Quartz Counters, quality Appliances & Pantry. Beautifully painted Craftsman Style Cabinets, Fridge & AC included. Office on Main could be 5th Bedroom. Luxurious vaulted Master boasts Soaking Tub, Shower, Double Vanity & Walk-in Closet. Enjoy Backyard Covered Patio, fully Fenced with Lawn & UGS installed. It’s dreamy!

