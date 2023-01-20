Located at the end of the cul-de-sac in the sought after Calloway Creek addition. This custom 2019 two story home is light, bright and airy. One bedroom on the main level, with a built in Murphy bed included. Primary suite upstairs with massive walk in closet. Open concept downstairs leads out to a beautifully landscaped backyard with various unique fruit trees and 10x10 patio perfect for a gazebo or hot tub! Ample room to park 4+ cars in the driveway.
4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $515,000
