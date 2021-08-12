 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $525,000

4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $525,000

4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $525,000

Perfect location to OSU, this 4 bd 3 ba shows style with hardwood, updated kitchen and some vintage charm. Built-in closet systems in the bedrooms, amazing natural light and wonderful mature back yard. Full basement, large laundry room and newer furnace and water heater. With-in short distance to everything Corvallis has to offer. One Seller is Licensed Real Estate Agent.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News