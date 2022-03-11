This gorgeous home welcomes you with an inviting open concept layout located on a cul-de-sac street. This spacious home features an amazing gourmet kitchen with SS appliances, quartz countertops, laminate flooring & pantry. Built in 2019, this home also features A/C, gas fireplace in LR, spacious master BR & bath. Bonus room has possibility to be a 5th bedroom. Outside boasts a great sized enclosed covered patio (permitted), extended patio, fully fenced & a spacious yard ready for you to design your way.
4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $529,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two university professors are asking for $728,400 from a Corvallis neurologist/landlord, alleging contaminated drinking water with toxic level…
A public march will be held at the Corvallis Fred Meyer at noon Saturday, March 12 to call awareness to alleged racial discrimination experien…
A Corvallis business owner and pilot has died following a plane crash in St. Augustine, Florida.
Araceli Acosta was named the 2022 Youth of the Year representative at the annual Corvallis Boys and Girls Club luncheon Friday afternoon, March 4.
Large trucks are risking damage to a heavily used Willamette River crossing in Corvallis a year after state transportation officials limited v…
A Corvallis community group argues city staff disregarded public process, zoning rules and rising pollution levels in a decision regarding a g…
An Albany man has been arrested and is suspected of sexually abusing a nine-year-old girl.
Restaurants are re-opening, mask mandates are lifting, and people in the mid-valley are returning to work and pre-COVID-19 employment rates.
In honor of International Women’s Day on Tuesday, March 8, Zonta Club of Corvallis celebrated by delivering yellow roses to deserving communit…
Saying it likely violates the First Amendment, a federal judge this month put an initial stop to Oregon's first-of-its-kind ban on "love lette…