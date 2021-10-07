 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $549,000

4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $549,000

4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $549,000

Wonderful & well cared for 4bd home in desirable Skyline West neighborhood on a large .42 acre lot that backs up to OSU property. Property features an exquisite back patio w/ mature landscaping,perfect for relaxing & entertaining. Home features newer high efficiency heat pump w/ Central AC, updated kitchen & bathrooms, new flooring, & a beautiful stone fireplace in living room. Extra storage w/ sheds & 2 bonus rooms off the carport. Don’t miss your chance at these territorial views & the rare peace & quiet.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News