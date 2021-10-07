4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $549,000

Wonderful & well cared for 4bd home in desirable Skyline West neighborhood on a large .42 acre lot that backs up to OSU property. Property features an exquisite back patio w/ mature landscaping,perfect for relaxing & entertaining. Home features newer high efficiency heat pump w/ Central AC, updated kitchen & bathrooms, new flooring, & a beautiful stone fireplace in living room. Extra storage w/ sheds & 2 bonus rooms off the carport. Don’t miss your chance at these territorial views & the rare peace & quiet.