Wonderful & well cared for 4bd home in desirable Skyline West neighborhood on a large .42 acre lot that backs up to OSU property. Property features an exquisite back patio w/ mature landscaping,perfect for relaxing & entertaining. Home features newer high efficiency heat pump w/ Central AC, updated kitchen & bathrooms, new flooring, & a beautiful stone fireplace in living room. Extra storage w/ sheds & 2 bonus rooms off the carport. Don’t miss your chance at these territorial views & the rare peace & quiet.
4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $549,000
