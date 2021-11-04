4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $550,000

Live the Oregon dream & enjoy the PNW feel in this home! Refinished hardwood floors throughout- never lived on. Partially remodeled kitchen and baths include new vinyl flooring, updated cabinetry, new tile and countertops. This split-level home has a nice separation of spaces with both a LR & bonus rm each with their own fireplaces. Converted garage now a perfect space for a workshop. Large covered desk is the perfect place to appreciate the peaceful surrounds, and look out oversized yard and plantings.