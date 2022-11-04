4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $564,354

Welcome to Ponderosa Ridge! Open Thursday-Monday 11-6! Holt Homes Presents The 1783 Plan. Great Room Layout with Island Kitchen, Pantry, Dining on main. Upstairs Primary suite with walk-in closet plus 3 additional bedrooms with full bath and laundry. Peak-a-boo territorial view from the fenced back yard. Fantastic Neighborhood with Trails leading to Parks and a Community Center. This home will be move-in ready by March 2023. Photos are of model home.