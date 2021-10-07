4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $567,660

WELCOME TO PONDEROSA RIDGE! MODELS OPEN DAILY 11-5! OFFERS ON BUILDER PAPER WORK. Holt Homes presents The 1783 plan. This High Quality home is under construction soon! Greatroom layout with island kitchen, dining, master suite w/walk in, upstairs laundry, 4th bedroom, LARGE 3 CAR GARAGE. Fantastic neighborhood with parks, trails and community center. Photos of model.