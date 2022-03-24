4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $579,000

Sparking 1- story home has it all. This home is mostly new- constructed in 2017 with everything new, including roof, siding, and entire interior. You'll love the laminate floor, new carpet, custom trim and huge master bedroom. Enjoy the patio with the inviting and private backyard. Has range, ss appliances in the large kitchen with center island. Ductless heat/cool systems. Centrally located close to school, shopping, bus line. This home is truly move-in ready.