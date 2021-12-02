WELCOME TO PONDEROSA RIDGE! OPEN DAILY 11-5! OFFERS ON BUILDER PAPER WORK. Holt Homes presents The 2038 plan. This High Quality home is under construction soon! Greatroom layout with island kitchen, dining, master suite w/walk in, laundry room, and ADDITIONAL 4TH BEDROOM. Fantastic neighborhood with parks, trails and community center. Photos of model.
4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $586,660
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Benton County Sheriff’s Office has identified the Corvallis woman who was killed in a pickup-versus-bicycle crash on Sunday, Nov. 28 near …
Also found in violation was a bar in Philomath and a service club's restaurant in Corvallis.
An elderly female bicyclist was killed in a traffic crash west of Philomath on Highway 34 Sunday morning, according to the Benton County Sheri…
While the company 'pops up' in 100-plus communities nationwide, this is its first in Corvallis — which has strong ties to the company's leadership.
A Corvallis man has been arrested on an alleged first-degree arson charge.
Nicole Garett loves to create experiences for people — whether it be a tea party, luxury picnic, birthday party, corporate event or wedding. I…
Benton County has tentatively ruled out a South Corvallis site for a new jail and other components of its proposed justice improvement plan.
The charges stem from two incidents in North Albany.
The victim alleged the suspect pulled a knife on her and took her on a drive out of town.
When Selma Pierce died Dec. 1, 2020, after a car struck her while she was walking near their home in West Salem, Dr. William "Bud" Pierce took…