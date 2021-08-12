4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $589,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Primary living on 1st FLR in this beautiful home on Witham Hill. Updated KTCH cabs, granite CTRS, desk & eating area w/access to covered patio. Spacious LR/dining combo w/gas FP & slider to LRG patio & PVT back yard w/raised beds. Primary BR w/walk-in closet & ensuite BTH. 2nd large BR on 1st FLR w/full hall BTH adjacent. Extensive wood flooring on 1st FLR. Upstairs are two additional bedrooms & a bonus RM, perfect for a study room or crafts. Recent updates: EXT paint, expanded patio, updated KTCH in 21.