New construction, move-in ready by the end of March! Located in Ponderosa Ridge, open Thursday-Monday 11-5! Holt Homes Presents The 2038 Plan. Great Room Layout with Island Kitchen, Pantry, Dining on main. Upstairs Primary suite with walk-in closet plus 3 additional bedrooms with full bath and laundry. Wonderful territorial view from the back patio. Fantastic Neighborhood with Trails leading to Parks and a Community Center. Photos are renderings of model
4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $595,465
