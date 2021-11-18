Stunning home w/fabulous formal & informal floor plan. Gorgeous & immaculately cared for. Formal DR/LR , as well as spacious great room, breakfast area & huge upstairs bonus room. Gather in the elegant & bright kitchen which was extensively remodeled in 2020 with Quartz surfaces, custom hood over gas range, soft close custom cabinetry, high-end appliances & large pantry. Primary suite features soaking tub, walk -in closet. Newer carpet throughout home. Restful rear yard with patio area to enjoy custom waterfall. All located in coveted Grand Oaks neighborhood with community parks, pool, walking paths and recreation center.
4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $624,500
