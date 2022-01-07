Brand new home located in desirable SW Corvallis. The Autin Prairie Bonus. 4 bedrooms + Main level guest suite/options den! 3 baths, Great Room w/gas fireplace, Specious kitchen with Quartz counters, SS appliances and Island. Large Utility, 2-Car Garage with Storage area. Includes Legend Homes 3-5-10 home warranty. Under Construction.
4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $624,900
