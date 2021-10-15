Brand new home located in desirable SW Corvallis. 4 bedrooms + Main level guest suite/options den! 3 baths, Great Room w/gas fireplace, Specious kitchen with Quartz counters, SS appliances and Island. Large Utility, 2-Car Garage with Storage area. Includes Legend Homes 3-5-10 home warranty. Under Construction. Completion February, 2022. Includes AC & Backyard landscaping.
4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $625,951
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
An Oregon State University faculty researcher has been arrested on suspicion of sex crimes allegedly committed in Virginia.
- Updated
Benton County officials received an earful of public comment, some in the form of digital chats, about their developing proposals for new crim…
- Updated
People from Corvallis, Eugene, Lebanon, Sweet Home and everywhere in between gathered at the Benton County Courthouse on Saturday morning to p…
- Updated
The Oregon Department of Transportation announced that all lanes of Highway 34 were closed Sunday night between Lebanon and Interstate 5 follo…
- Updated
Eight Republican candidates for governor answered questions from a forum audience at the Elks Lodge in Corvallis on Wednesday, Oct. 13 on a ni…
- Updated
An excavator stuck on the Ellsworth Street Bridge snarled traffic for more than an hour Tuesday morning, delaying commuters' drive into Albany.
- Updated
Benton County is boosting its employee benefits, including a one-time bonus, because of the pandemic.
- Updated
A Sweet Home man was killed in a crash west of Lebanon on Sunday night, according to a news release from the Oregon State Police.
- Updated
The state of Virginia is seeking to extradite an Oregon State University faculty member for alleged sex crimes said to have occurred there.
- Updated
Greater Albany Public School's so-called listening sessions were supposed to quell emotions, to be a safe space for people to voice questions …