4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $629,206

Welcome to Ponderosa Ridge! Open Thursday-Monday 11-6! Holt Homes Presents The 2278 Plan. Great Room Layout with Island Kitchen plus large pantry, Dining, Laundry, Office/bed and Primary Suite all on the Main Floor. Upstairs 2 additional bedrooms with full bath and a Bonus/Loft. Fantastic Neighborhood with Trails leading to Parks and a Community Center. This home will be move-in ready by the end of the year! Photos are of model home.

