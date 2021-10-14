Beautiful custom geodesic dome. Spacious, open and private. Large open rooms, with 25ft ceiling on the main floor. Hardwood floors, Granite countertops, custom stained glass, 4 large bedrooms, all with walk in closets. Energy efficient geothermal heat pump. Eastern views of 3 sisters & Mount Jefferson. Nighttime view lights of Albany, Lebanon and Sweet Home. Adjacent to the McDonalds Forest trail system.
4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $635,000
