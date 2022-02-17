 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $639,000

Welcome Home! These kind of homes don't come up often, so don't miss out! This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home has plenty of space for the entire family. You will love the updated kitchen and living room, spacious bedrooms, and a bonus room to boot! Drink your morning coffee while enjoying the peace and quiet of this lovely neighborhood under your covered deck. This is a one of a kind property, check it out before its gone!

