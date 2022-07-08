 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $649,960

WELCOME TO PONDEROSA RIDGE LOT 199 IS MOVE IN READY!OPEN DAILY 11-5 PLEASE ASK ABOUT OUR 10K PREFERRED LENDER CREDIT! OFFERS ON BUILDER PAPER WORK. Holt Homes presents The ONE LEVEL 1930 plan. VAULTED Greatroom layout with island kitchen, dining, master suite w/walk in AND ADDITIONAL GUEST SUITE! Fantastic neighborhood with parks, trails and community center. Photos of model

View More

