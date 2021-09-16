4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $650,000

Beautiful geodesic dome. Spacious, open and private. Large open rooms, with 25ft ceiling on the main floor. 4 large rooms, all with walk in closets. Energy efficient geothermal heat pump. Eastern views of the 3 sisters & Mount Jefferson. Nighttime view lights of Albany, Lebanon and Sweet Home. Behind the house is access to McDonalds Forest trail system. With 2 trails less then 100 yards from the house. Included is Large storage shed. Open skylight/window for quick natural cooling. Laundry Chute