This home with exquisite views in Northwest Corvallis has 4 generous bedrooms & 3 full baths with a family room on both levels. The kitchen was recently remodeled. Spread out & relax on these 0.69 acres with the home designed with many windows to take in the gorgeous views. This home was built in 1995 & has 2861 Sq Ft as well as greenhouse, work shed & even a chicken coop.
4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $650,000
