 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $650,000

4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $650,000

4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $650,000

This home with exquisite views in Northwest Corvallis has 4 generous bedrooms & 3 full baths with a family room on both levels. The kitchen was recently remodeled. Spread out & relax on these 0.69 acres with the home designed with many windows to take in the gorgeous views. This home was built in 1995 & has 2861 Sq Ft as well as greenhouse, work shed & even a chicken coop.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News