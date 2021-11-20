4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $663,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Welcome home! This rare, charming College Hill home is within walking distance to OSU Campus. Enjoy cooking holiday meals in an upgraded custom gourmet kitchen. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Spacious Primary suite includes an updated custom bathroom complete with tiled shower. Upstairs bedrooms feature privacy door separated by a staircase. Gather for a cup of tea on the backyard patio, surrounded by gorgeous trees and landscaping!