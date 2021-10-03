 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $664,900

YOUR own Private get away in NW Corvallis! Custom Home located at the end of a Quiet cul-de-sac on over an Acre of property. Abundance of Living Space w/forma dining room, family room and bonus room. Plenty of space to Enjoy peacefully and Entertain inside or out on the large deck in a wooded setting. Bonus - Your Own Tennis/Basketball court! Open House Sat (9/4) 11am-4pm. See you there~!

