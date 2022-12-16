4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $674,629

Welcome to Ponderosa Ridge! Open Thursday-Monday 11-5! Holt Homes Presents The 2624 Plan. Large Great Room Layout with Island Kitchen, pantry, and dining area leading out to covered patio. Guest suite on main level, Primary Bed upstairs, plus 2 additional bedrooms and large Bonus room. Fantastic Neighborhood with Trails leading to Parks and a Community Center. This home will be move-in ready by February 2023! Most photos are of model or rendered home.