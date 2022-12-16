Welcome to Ponderosa Ridge! Open Thursday-Monday 11-5! Holt Homes Presents The 2624 Plan. Large Great Room Layout with Island Kitchen, pantry, and dining area leading out to covered patio. Guest suite on main level, Primary Bed upstairs, plus 2 additional bedrooms and large Bonus room. Fantastic Neighborhood with Trails leading to Parks and a Community Center. This home will be move-in ready by February 2023! Most photos are of model or rendered home.
4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $674,629
Related to this story
Most Popular
Do you know this truck's owner?
Seen through the lens of potential lawsuits, the city's attorney cautions against allowing a safe zone at city some parks while others are being cleared.
The additional patrol focused on five dangerous driving behaviors that often lead to crashes. Here's how many citations they wrote and for what.
Benton County’s top employee applied for administrator jobs in Florida as recently as 2022, looking to get closer, he said, to his passions of sailing and scuba diving.
Albany police have arrested a man suspected in a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian.
Here's what's causing it and what you can do if you need emergency help.
Oregon State and Florida will meet on Saturday in the Las Vegas Bowl in the first-ever meeting between the two programs.
A 30-year-old Albany woman is dead after a collision early Saturday morning, when, police officers believe, a vehicle struck the pedestrian and drove away.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office found evidence of manual strangulation on a body that while in rigor mortis, made its way from Philomath to Albany.
Two advisers have been booted from a committee designed to solicit input on the Coffin Butte landfill operator's request to expand.