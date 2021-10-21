4 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $685,000

This private, peaceful setting is the place you’ve been searching for. 4+ Acres of lush forest right by Mac Forest & trail systems. This secluded wooded retreat is perfect. Split level architecture offers solid oak flooring throughout most of the home, forest views out every room, & the potential for dual living. All systems have been checked & this little slice of heaven is ready to go. Add to that, the organic garden is fully fenced with the chicken coop inside for those free-range birds!